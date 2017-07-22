‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Photo Diary: Funny Gals vs. Funny Guys in ‘Most Competitive Game Yet’

June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer, “Celebrity Family Feud”
Paul Scheer, ABC
Comedians may make you laugh, but don’t underestimate their competitive spirits. On Sunday’s “Celebrity Family Feud,” the Funny Gals take on the Funny Guys, and it’s far more intense than you’d expect.
The Funny Gals team — June Diane Raphael, Andrea Savage, Kristen Schaal, Nicole Byer, and Carla Gallo — and the Funny Guys team — Paul Scheer, John Gemberling, Adam Pally, Eugene Cordero, Horatio Sanz — compete in what has been reportedly been the most competitive match in the history of the show. We say reportedly because that’s what Scheer himself said, and he’s clearly biased. (Editor’s Note: IndieWire is also biased towards Scheer because he conducted one of the best interviews and photo shoots with “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay ever.)
That said, the episode looks like it will be non-stop laughs and well worth tuning into, and not just because the Funny Gals had the best team uniforms. To give a sneak peek of the shenanigans in store for us, team captains Scheer and Raphael graciously created a photo diary of the day. Take a look at Funny Gals vs. Funny Guys getting their game faces on for “Celebrity Family Feud” below:
“Interesting Fact – All the guys in comedy live in this room in Hollywood and occasionally are plucked out for various TV projects and game show appearances.” – Paul Scheer
“If you have ever gone to one of Savage’s game nights you know she is INTENSELY COMPETITIVE. I felt deeply relieved she was on my team.” – June Diane Raphael
June Diane Raphael/ABC
“DRESSED AND READY TO GO! It was also very sexy to tie each other’s ties.” – June Diane Raphael
June Diane Raphael, ABC
“Originally Savage was going to be team captain. Which felt right. But at the last minute the producers wanted Paul and I to face off. I. WAS. NOT. PREPARED.” – June Diane Raphael
June Diane Raphael, ABC
“This is almost an exact replica of my boy band album cover from 1998.” – Paul Scheer
Paul Scheer, ABC
“Bird’s Eye View of the Buzzer.” – Paul Scheer “I call this a hand prepares.” – June Diane Raphael
Paul Scheer, ABC
“This is a still from the remake of ‘The Outsiders.’” – Paul Scheer
Paul Scheer, ABC
“The ‘Funny Gals’ team spent a lot of time deciding what to wear. We were thinking of doing long elaborate ball gowns but to be quite honest couldn’t pull our shit together to make it happen.” – June Diane Raphael
June Diane Raphael, ABC
“Schall, Byer and Gallo. The stuff of Feud legend.” – June Diane Raphael
June Diane Raphael, ABC
“PRE SHOW FREAK OUT! Also feel like we chose great colors for camera.” – June Diane Raphael
June Diane Raphael, ABC
“The men learn the complicated technique of button hitting. Never hover. Always slam.” – Paul Scheer
Paul Scheer, ABC
“According to this score we played the most competitive game in the history of the show.” – Paul Scheer “Asking this lovely woman YET ANOTHER QUESTION.” – June Diane Raphael
June Diane Raphael, ABC
“Looks like I’m finally understanding here.” – June Diane Raphael
“Steve never asked why the women were dressed identically. Which means to Steve Harvey this is totally normal.” – Paul Scheer
June Diane Raphael, ABC
“My name tag is sitting proudly on top of my jewelry box.” – June Diane Raphael “Mine is next to Archie Bunker’s chair in the Smithsonian.” – Paul Scheer
Paul Scheer, ABC
“This may be our christmas card this year.” – June Diane Raphael
June Diane Raphael, ABC
The Funny Gals vs. Funny Guys episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.