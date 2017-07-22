‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Photo Diary: Funny Gals vs. Funny Guys in ‘Most Competitive Game Yet’

June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer give a behind-the-scenes look at the shenanigans for the ABC game show.

Comedians may make you laugh, but don’t underestimate their competitive spirits. On Sunday’s “Celebrity Family Feud,” the Funny Gals take on the Funny Guys, and it’s far more intense than you’d expect.

The Funny Gals team — June Diane Raphael, Andrea Savage, Kristen Schaal, Nicole Byer, and Carla Gallo — and the Funny Guys team — Paul Scheer, John Gemberling, Adam Pally, Eugene Cordero, Horatio Sanz — compete in what has been reportedly been the most competitive match in the history of the show. We say reportedly because that’s what Scheer himself said, and he’s clearly biased. (Editor’s Note: IndieWire is also biased towards Scheer because he conducted one of the best interviews and photo shoots with “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay ever.)

That said, the episode looks like it will be non-stop laughs and well worth tuning into, and not just because the Funny Gals had the best team uniforms. To give a sneak peek of the shenanigans in store for us, team captains Scheer and Raphael graciously created a photo diary of the day. Take a look at Funny Gals vs. Funny Guys getting their game faces on for “Celebrity Family Feud” below:

The Funny Gals vs. Funny Guys episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

