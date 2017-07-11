Why ‘Certain Women’ Is Vital Filmmaking That Helps Us Understand America Today — Watch

IndieWire On Demand: With "Certain Women," Kelly Reichardt proves she's one of the best American filmmakers.

Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women” is her highest grossing movie to date, but at just over $1 million it’s safe to say a lot more people need to discover its quiet, subtle power. Starring Kristen Stewart, Michelle Williams, Laura Dern and acclaimed newcomer Lily Gladstone, “Certain Women” tells three short stories set across Montana that all speak to larger issues of the marginalization of women.

READ MORE: Kelly Reichardt Is One of the Best Filmmakers in America, and We Don’t Appreciate Her Enough

Dern plays a lawyer caught in the middle of a hostage situation. Williams plays a wife and mother who attempts to bargain for a piece of sandstone. Stewart plays a young teacher who strikes up a friendship with a lonely ranch, played with unforgettable restraint by Gladstone. The newcomer earned rave reviews across the board, and her and Stewart’s chemistry elevates “Certain Women” tenfold in its final third.

In our latest IndieWire Film Chat, critics Eric Kohn and David Ehrlich discuss “Certain Women” and how Reichardt created a vital look at America today. Watch the discussion above and be sure to watch “Certain Women” on VOD this month.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.