HBO Sets Chernobyl Miniseries Starring Jared Harris from ‘Breaking Bad’ Director

TCA: The five-part series from writer Craig Mazin is set to begin production next year.

HBO’s latest miniseries is going back to the ’80s.

The network announced that “Chernobyl,” their latest limited series, will follow the aftermath of the 1986 nuclear meltdown that devastated an entire region.

Jared Harris is set to star as Valery Legasov, a Kremlin-appointed scientist charged with looking into the accident that made global headlines.

“Chernobyl” will focus on the literal and figurative fallout from the incident, but will also highlight responders who went into the area to prevent further damage.

As HBO explained in a statement:

“The miniseries is a tale of lies and cowardice, of courage and conviction, of human failure and human nobility. The miniseries focuses on the heartbreaking scope of the CHERNOBYL–2 nuclear plant disaster that occurred in Ukraine in April 1986, revealing how and why it happened, and telling the shocking, remarkable stories of the heroes who fought and fell.”

The five-part series comes from writer Craig Mazin (“The Hangover II & III”) and will be produced by “Game of Thrones” vet Carolyn Strauss and Jane Featherstone (“Broadchurch”). Johan Renck, who has directed episodes of “Breaking Bad,” “The Walking Dead,” and “Halt and Catch Fire” in addition to the pilot of “Bloodline.”

The production is slated to start shooting in Lithuania next spring.