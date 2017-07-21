Christopher Nolan Is A Huge ‘Baby Driver’ Fan and Picks Edgar Wright’s Brain — Listen

Christopher Nolan loves "Baby Driver." Edgar Wright loves "Dunkirk." And all is right with the world.

Christopher Nolan and Edgar Wright have two of the best movies of the summer in theaters right now, and the only thing better than “Baby Driver” and “Dunkirk” is the bromance shared by the two filmmakers.

Last month, Edgar Wright tweeted out his affection for Nolan’s WWII epic after an advanced screening. “‘Dunkirk’ is a powerful, immersive, intense masterpiece that demands to be seen on the big screen,” he wrote. Now Christopher Nolan is returning the love by sitting down with Wright for the Director’s Guild of America podcast “The Director’s Cut.”

Over the half hour discussion, Nolan makes it very clear how much he adores Wright’s car chase heist movie. Nolan picks Wright’s brain on everything from incorporating the music into the car chases to what it was like re-teaming with cinematographer Bill Pope. There’s something truly special about listening to Nolan’s enthusiasm for “Baby Driver,” and Wright clearly loves having the “Dunkirk” director being on the other end of the interview.

Both “Dunkirk” and “Baby Driver” are now playing in theaters nationwide. You can listen to the directors’ full chat in the embedded player below.

