‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ Creepy New Trailer: Sony Teases 40th Anniversary Re-Release — Watch

Sony Pictures posted the teaser trailer on World UFO Day to promote the one-week theatrical re-release that begins on September 1.

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a theatrical re-release of the film, beginning September 1, Vulture reports. Sony Pictures teased the one-week re-release on July 2, World UFO Day, by posting a new teaser trailer that combines audio from the film with images from an air traffic control screen. The one-minute video also features several quick cuts to clips from Steven Spielberg’s 1977 film.

READ MORE: Kurt Russell Reveals He Was the Pilot Who Reported the Phoenix Lights UFO Sighting — Watch

The new teaser opens with with printed words on the screen, “Every day air traffic control tracks thousands of planes. But every so often they see something…that cannot be explained.” We then see an air traffic controller’s screen and hear audio of a pilot reporting “traffic” above his plane that’s descending fast. The video, which Sony posted on its YouTube page, is entitled, “This Means Something,” referring to Richard Dreyfuss’ famous scene in which he shapes his mash potatoes into a plateau resembling Devils Tower. Dreyfuss plays a line worker in Indiana named Roy Neary who becomes drawn to the location of a large-scale human encounter with a UFO.

READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’: Watch a Video of Netflix’s Throwback Series Side by Side With Its Retro Influences

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” will play in U.S. and Canadian theaters for one week starting on September 1. To watch the new teaser trailer for the film, check out the video below.



Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.