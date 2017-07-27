‘Comrade Detective’ Trailer: Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Unite For A 1983 Romanian TV Series

They can sing, they can dance, they can dub their voices over a 1983 Romanian action series.

If you like your action-spy dramas like “The Americans” and “Homeland,” that is with serious political overtones and lots of high tension, then “Comrade Detective” probably isn’t for you. But if you love Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt at their goofiest and are a fan of “Kung Pow! Enter the Fist” then you won’t be able to resist bingeing this new Amazon series.

As the hilarious first trailer makes very clear, “Comrade Detective” is the story of a hit 1983 Romanian buddy cop TV series that finds its way into Tatum and Gordon-Levitt’s hands. The two actors decide to bring the series to America, but not by starring in an adaptation themselves. Instead, they assemble an all star voice cast to lip dub the Romanian series. “Comrade Detective” is the result of this endeavor.

Take a deep breath, because the all-star voice cast includes: Jenny Slate, Chloë Sevigny, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Offerman, Fred Armisen, Kim Basinger, Mahershala Ali, Bobby Cannavale, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, Tracy Letts, Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton Duplass, Jerrod Carmichael, Bo Burnham, and John Early.

“Comrade Detective” is written by Brian Gatewood and Alex Tanaka (“The Sitter”). The series will be available to stream on Amazon beginning August 4. Watch the trailer below.