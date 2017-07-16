Conan O’Brien Casts His Own Version of the Trump White House, Including Hilary Swank as Jared Kushner — Watch

A "bored house cat wearing jewelry" would play Melania.

The Trump Administration has been aptly described as “the plot of ‘House of Cards’ with the characters from ‘Veep,'” but Conan O’Brien has different ideas. The “Conan” host cast his own version of a made-for-TV movie about the Trump White House in general and the investigation into Russia’s election meddling in particular, with a number of inspired choices.

Prince Charles is Conan’s pick for Trump himself, not least because of the British royal’s hair; Melania, meanwhile, would be played by a “bored house cat wearing jewelry.” As for Donald Jr., who’s been the center of attention over the last week as he continues to further incriminate himself, only “this punching dummy you see at any gym” will suffice.

Despite the fact that Scarlett Johansson has already played Ivanka on “Saturday Night Live,” Conan went a separate route for the First Daughter: Janice from “The Muppets.” Draco Malfoy from “Harry Potter” would steal scenes as Ivanka’s brother Eric.

Cartoons and food made the cut as well. Gru from “Despicable Me” is Conan’s choice for Vladimir Putin, arguably the true protagonist of this story; Kellyanne Conway would be played by “a plate of eggs and bacon.” Watch the full bit below.

