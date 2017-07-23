Sylvester Stallone Once Again Hints That Ivan Drago — or His Son — Will Appear in ‘Creed 2’

He has finished a handwritten draft of the sequel's script.

Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram has become to go-to spot for updates on “Creed II.” After teasing that Ivan Drago will return in the sequel to Ryan Coogler’s “Rocky” spinoff and that the “sins of the father” will be a factor as well, Sly more or less confirmed that a Drago will appear — though it may not be the original.

“JUST DONE …. if you are curious , around 439 handwritten pages translates into about a 120 page typed screenplay…#writers cramp #rockybalboa #drago #adoniscreed #MGM,” he wrote alongside a picture of the notebook that apparently contains the handwritten screenplay for “Creed II.” That second hashtag is of the most interest to viewers ready to see Dolph Lundgren reprise his role as the fierce Russian boxer who kills Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the ring.

Stallone’s most recent “Creed”-related Instagram post was a photoshopped picture of Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), son of Apollo, in the ring next to the man responsible for his father’s death. We’ll see what form their eventual confrontation takes on when the untitled “Creed” sequel is released.

