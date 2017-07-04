‘Creed 2’: Sylvester Stallone Hints at Ivan Drago’s Return

Sly says the "sins of the father" will play into the sequel.

If you’re curious what form “Creed 2” might take on, consider visiting Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram for a few clues. The actor, who received an Academy Award nod for his performance in the 2015 “Rocky” spinoff directed by Ryan Coogler, has posted a photoshopped picture in which Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) appears next to Ivan Drago of “Rocky IV” with an intriguing caption.

“Here’s a chance to stretch your imagination … HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY! … Sins of the Father…. #creed2,” Sly wrote. What exactly that means is a matter of debate, but it certainly seems to suggest that young Adonis may find himself facing off against the man who killed his father in the ring — or perhaps even Drago’s son — in the next go-round.

That would be nothing if not timely, given that Americans’ perceptions of Russia are at their most heated since the Cold War era that “Rocky IV” was released into in 1985.

Here’s a chance to stretch your imagination … HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY! … Sins of the Father…. #creed2 # agentnickyc A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

