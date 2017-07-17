‘Crown Heights’ Trailer: Lakeith Stanfield is Wrongfully Convicted in Sundance Audience Award Winner

Lakeith Stanfield stars in this powerful true story of an 18-year-old kid wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

The Sundance Audience Award has gone to such indies as “Whiplash,” “Precious” and “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” in the past several years, and Matt Ruskin was the big winner at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival with his true story drama “Crown Heights.” Starring Lakeith Stanfield of “Short Term 12” and “Atlanta,” the Sundance winner tells the true story of the wrongful conviction of 18-year-old Colin Warner.

The official synopsis reads: “In the spring of 1980, a teenager is gunned down in the streets of Flatbush, Brooklyn. The police pressure a child witness to identify a suspect. As a result, Colin Warner, an 18-year-old kid from nearby Crown Heights, is wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. Colin’s childhood friend Carl ‘KC’ King devotes his life to fighting for Colin’s freedom. He works on appeals, takes loans for lawyer fees and becomes a legal courier to learn the court system.”

Amazon Studios is partnering with IFC Films to release “Crown Heights” in select theaters August 25. The movie co-stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Natalie Paul, Bill Camp, Nestor Carbonell and Amari Cheatom. Watch the debut trailer below.

