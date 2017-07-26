‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: Jimmy Kimmel, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks, Nick Offerman to Guest Star in Season 9

The new season of the Larry David comedy premieres October 1 on HBO.

Larry David’s been away for a while, but he’s bringing plenty of friends with him when he comes back.

HBO announced a few additions to the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” cast for Season 9, including Bryan Cranston, Nick Offerman, Jimmy Kimmel and Elizabeth Banks.

Details are still tight on what/how to expect these cast members to fit into the ongoing adventures of everyone’s favorite misanthrope, but the 10-episode season debuts on HBO in October.

Returning mainstays Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, and Jeff Garlin were already confirmed to be back, alongside other favorites like Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

The boatload of additional Season 9 guest stars includes Elizabeth Banks, Carrie Brownstein, Lauren Graham, Nasim Pedrad and Elizabeth Perkins.

You can watch the Roman-inspired teaser trailer for Season 9 below:

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 9 premieres October 1 on HBO, HBOGO and HBO NOW.