‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ is Back for Season 9 and Larry David is Dressed Like a Roman For Some Reason — Watch

The HBO series will return October 1.

TV’s favorite misanthrope is back and this time, he’s… Julius Caesar?

Larry David’s meta-discomfort comedy has been off the air for six years, but “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has an official return date to go along with its increased costume budget.

Along with this goofy “Veni, vidi, vici”-inspired Season 9 confirmation comes word that the show will be returning with its usual cast of characters. In addition to David as a fictionalized version of himself, ensemble favorites JB Smoove, Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman (and some other favorites) will all be returning to the HBO series.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” has always had an irregular release plan, but the break between Seasons 8 and 9 is by far the longest in the show’s history. When the show was last on the air in 2011, the “Curb” crew of writers and directors included David Mandel and Alec Berg, who have since gone on to take lead showrunning roles at fellow HBO comedies “Veep” and “Silicon Valley.”

It’s a big day of news for the network, which also released a first full look at David Simon’s ’70s New York porn drama “The Deuce” earlier on Monday. (If you missed all that big hair and sideburns, we’ve got the trailer here.)

Watch the latest “Curb” teaser (in all its swirling, ancient, laurel-crowned glory) below. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 9 premieres Sunday, October 1 at 10 p.m. on HBO.

