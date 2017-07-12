Danny Trejo on Weapons, Tacos, the Los Angeles Rams and Weird Looks from Parents — IndieWire’s Turn It On Podcast

The actor, now hosting El Rey Network's 'Man At Arms' reality series, discusses his relationship with Robert Rodriguez and why he's eager to do another 'Machete.'

LAST WEEK’S PODCAST: Michael K. Williams on Why ‘The Night Of’ Doesn’t Need to Return, and His ‘Emotional Void’ After ‘Black Market’ — Turn It On Podcast

Danny Trejo loves the quote “a busy man has time to do everything,” and he lives up to that proverb.

Just take a look at his IMDB page: The actor has 23 different projects listed just in 2017. Of course, he’s known for a wide range of movies and TV projects from over the years, including his ongoing partnership with filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, which has led to “From Dusk Till Dawn,” “Machete” and “Spy Kids.” In Los Angeles, Trejo’s name is on taco stands and even a donut shop.

Now, you can add reality TV show host to Trejo’s resume. Trejo is the host of El Rey Network’s “Man at Arms: Art of War,” which spotlights iconic weapons from history and pop culture, skillfully reproduced from scratch by a team of expert craftsmen. By the end of each episode, Trejo gets to test them out.

The star recently dropped by IndieWire to talk about his new show, his work ethos, his excitement over the return of the Los Angeles Rams, and much more.

AGF s.r.l./REX/Shutterstock

Before “Man at Arms,” Trejo starred in “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” for El Rey, the network launched by Rodriguez in 2013. “He has a standing ‘yes’ no matter what when he calls,” Trejo said of his relationship with the filmmaker. “Robert Rodriguez has done more for independent filmmaking and the Latino community than anyone in the last 50 years.”

For the new show, Trejo said Rodriguez “called me and asked me if I knew anything about making weapons. I said, ‘I can make a shank!’ When he gave me the concept, it was great.”

Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Among other topics Trejo discusses: The origins of Trejo’s Tacos, and how he’s eager to open an outpost at the new L.A. Rams/Chargers stadium in Inglewood. (Trejo was a Rams fan in his youth, and expresses excitement at the team’s return.)

Also: That Super Bowl commercial, in which Trejo played Marcia Brady, and why he’s eager to play “Machete” again, even as a cartoon.

“I love to stay busy,” he said. “Every time I’m not doing something it just costs me money!”

IndieWire

IndieWire’s “TURN IT ON with Michael Schneider” is a weekly dive into what’s new and what’s now in TV – no matter what you’re watching or where you’re watching it. With an enormous amount of choices overwhelming even the most sophisticated viewer, “TURN IT ON” is a must-listen for TV fans looking to make sense of what to watch and where to watch it.

LISTEN: TV’s Best Vacation Episodes: Learn How to Vacay the Right Way From Your Favorite Small Screen Families — Very Good TV Podcast

Be sure to subscribe to “TURN IT ON” on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post every week.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.