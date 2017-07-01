‘Deep Blue Sea’ Sequel Coming to SyFy, Probably Without Samuel L. Jackson

Michael Beach will star, because nominative determinism is a real thing.

Have we entered a new golden age for shark movies? Probably not, but that isn’t stopping Syfy from commissioning a “Deep Blue Sea” sequel 18 years after the original. The move follows the recent success of both “The Shallows” and “47 Meters Down,” not to mention Syfy’s own “Sharknado” series.

Michael Beach is starring in the film and, since he’ll also appear in next year’s “Aquaman,” it doesn’t seem premature to deem this a case of nominative determinism. Darin Scott (“House Party: Tonight’s the Night”) is helming this particular ship, which is already filming in Cape Town.

Here’s what former director Jack Perez said of the direction the sequel was originally going to take back when it was slated for a DVD release in 2009, according to /Film:

“The script is about this scientific research ship that is seized by Somali pirates, and a team of Navy SEALs have to go in and take them out. The whole ship is basically a gigantic floating laboratory, with a maze of tunnels that the sharks can travel through that open up into tanks. My thinking was that this was Sgt. Rock vs. sharks, so I developed this platoon kind of based on my favorite ‘Sgt. Rock’ characters. To a certain degree, it was similar to what they did in ‘Predator’; there were definitely echoes of that sort of motley group.”

The unnamed sequel doesn’t yet have a release date. In the meantime, Bloody Disgusting has a photo from the set to whet your appetite.

