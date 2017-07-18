‘Difficult People’ Trailer: Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner Are Back For Season 3 And They Brought John Cho With Them

Andrea Martin and James Urbaniak are also back for the third round of Hulu's New York-set comedy.

Look out, New York. Billy and Julie are back. And they’ve brought company.

Hulu has released the trailer for Season 3 of “Difficult People,” the comedy that stars Julie Klausner and Bill Eichner as two friends navigating the more unusual sides of New York life.

This year, the two frenemies have brought in old faces and new, from Julie’s mom Marilyn (the legendary Andrea Martin) to Julie’s boyfriend Arthur (James Urbaniak) to Todd (John Cho), a brand new beau for Billy. It’s a new step for the show, which has seen plenty of non-starter Billy dates (including a particularly memorable John Mulaney), but no season-long partner.

The trailer also teases another new cast member, Lucy Liu, as an editor working with Marilyn on a book project. (Oh, those scenes with the two of them are going to be a delight.)

Meanwhile, it looks like the tables have turned slightly for Julie, as Arthur’s career ambitions look to take him away from New York. But beyond the additions to the cast, this trailer seems to have all the show’s dependable highlights: emotional frustration, lighthearted ribbing and an unapologetic swipe at celebrity.

Watch the trailer for Season 3 of “Difficult People” below:

“Difficult People” Season 3 premieres on Hulu on August 8.

