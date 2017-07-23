‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ Season 2 Sneak Peek Is What Dreams Are Made Of

The wacky sci-fi series returns this fall on BBC America.

Everything is connected, even at Comic-Con.

On Sunday, BBC America held a panel for “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” to reflect on its first season and look ahead at Season 2. On the panel were series creator Max Landis, showrunner Robert Cooper, and the cast consisting of Elijah Wood, Samuel Barnett, Hannah Marks, Jade Eschete, Fiona Dourif, Mpho Koaho, and new Season 2 actors Alan Tudyk and Tyler Labine.

Only loosely based on the Douglas Adams of the same name, the first season of “Dirk Gently” took the title character on an original murder mystery adventure in which time travel, a kitten, and shark bites were involved. The story also included a cute corgi, creepy bald guys, a group called the Rowdy 3 that comprises four guys, and a maniacal assassin who believes she’s destined to kill certain people. And she’s one of the good guys.

When last we left the gang, they had no sooner finished solving the dual murder-missing persons case than they were thrust into peril once again. Dirk (Barnett) runs into the government goon Sgt. Hugo Friedkin (Dustin Milligan), Amanda (Marks) has to flee as the Rowdy 3 hold off unseen attackers, Bart and Ken (Dourif, Koaho) are stopped on the road by a line of tanks, and Todd collapses onto the ground with the onset of pararibulitis, the crippling disease his sister has that causes a person to believe painful or deadly visions are real.

Season 2 will bring a new case to the agency. At Comic-Con, BBC America released a sneak peek below:

“Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” returns for Season 2 this fall on BBC America.

