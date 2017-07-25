‘Disobedience’ First Look: Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz Rekindle A Passionate Lesbian Romance

One of two Sebastián Lelio dramas coming to TIFF 2017 is this drama about a lesbian romance in an orthodox Jewish community.

The first round of titles for the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival has been announced, and included among this year’s world premieres is Sebastián Lelio’s “Disobedience,” starring Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz. The movie is one of two Lelio dramas heading to TIFF this year; the other is “A Fantastic Woman,” which earned acclaim at Berlin and won Lelio the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay.

“Disobedience” is based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman. The story follows a rabbi’s daughter (Weisz) who returns to her Orthodox Jewish community in Hendon, London following the death of her estranged father. While there, she rekindles a romance with a former friend (McAdams), who just so happens to be married to her cousin. Alessandro Nivola also stars.

Given the involvement of McAdams and Weisz, “Disobedience” is bound to be the most high profile release of Lelio’s career thus far. The director has become one of Chile’s biggest emerging talents over the years thanks to efforts like “Gloria,” which was the country’s Oscar submission during the 2013-14 awards season. He counts Pablo Larrain as one of his biggest champions.

“Disobedience” currently does not have a U.S. distributor. The movie will world premiere in Toronto this September.

