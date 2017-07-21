‘Doctor Doom’: Noah Hawley Developing New Movie at Fox

The "Legion" showrunner is working on another Marvel project that could have ties to The Avengers.

Noah Hawley is a busy man, and he’s about to get even busier.

The creator and showrunner of both “Fargo” and “Legion” announced he’s developing a movie version of “Doctor Doom” at Comic-Con Thursday evening.

At the very end of the “Legion” panel, Hawley asked to make one last statement before the crowd left. After mentioning that he had been developing a film at Fox and how Comic-Con was the perfect venue to unveil it, Hawley hinted at his big new project.

“I’ll just say two words: The first one is ‘doctor’ and the second one is ‘doom.'”

Doctor Doom is a Marvel Comics character who’s the archenemy of the Fantastic Four. The son of a witch, Cynthia Von Doom, Doctor Doom is both a highly intelligent inventor and sorcerer who leads the nation of Latveria. Doom has also fought with the Avengers, including Iron Man and Black Panther.

Traditionally, Doom was portrayed as a villian, but in 2016 he was reimagined as a superhero who takes over the role of Iron Man from Tony Stark. Hawley did not hint at which version of Doom he was developing.

“The Fantastic Four” has been a problematic property for Marvel. Its first iteration, starring Jessica Alba and Chris Evans, lasted just two films before a disastrous reboot arrived in 2015. Grossing just $56 million domestically against a reported $120 million budget, the superheroes’ movie plans have been on hold for some time.

Hawley, meanwhile, has never been busier. In addition to his duties on “Fargo” and “Legion,” the writer has published two novels in the past four years — “The Good Father” and “Before the Fall” — the latter of which he’s developing into a feature film at Sony. He’s also expected to make his feature film directorial debut with “Man Alive” and is producing “A Pale Blue Dot” starring Reese Witherspoon.

The Austin-based creator, writer, director, and producer has also been toying with adapting Kurt Vonnegut’s “Cat’s Cradle” as an FX limited series, and he’s on the hook to executive produce two more book adaptations for the network.

