‘Doctor Who’: Jenna Coleman Says, ‘I Can’t Wait to Hear Her Speak’

TCA: The former "Doctor Who" companion left the series in 2015 to play the young queen in "Victoria."

The Whoniverse is rallying behind the newest Doctor, even former companions who are flying through the universe.

At the Television Critics Association press tour on Monday morning, Jenna Coleman weighed in on the news that Jodie Whittaker will become the first-ever woman to play the lead on the BBC’s long-running sci-fi series “Doctor Who.”

“Oh, I love it,” she said via satellite. “I think it’s genius. I think she’s brilliant and lovely.”

Coleman had played companion Clara Oswald on the series alongside Matt Smith as the 11th Doctor and later, Peter Capaldi as the 12th Doctor. She left the show in 2015.

Coleman added, “I can’t wait to hear her speak. I want to hear the voice. I think it’s very exciting times.”

After leaving “Doctor Who,” the actress signed on to play the young Queen Victoria in Masterpiece’s “Victoria.” The second season will return in 2018.

Whittaker, who starred in “Attack the Block” and “Broadchurch” prior to receiving the iconic role of The Doctor, will be joining the series during the upcoming Christmas Special, “Twice Upon a Time.” The Radio Times reports that the episode will feature some sparring over “casual chauvinism” between the 12th Doctor and the 1st (played by David Bradley), which should make for an intriguing counterpoint to the Doctor’s latest regeneration.

“Doctor Who” will return this Christmas on BBC America.