Former ‘Doctor Who’ Actor Peter Davison Mourns the ‘Loss of Role Models for Boys’

The self-described "dinosaur" said he felt "a bit sad" about the BBC's casting of Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor.

Former “Doctor Who” actor Peter Davison is feeling fragile after learning that the 13th Doctor would be played by a woman, “Broadchurch” star Jodie Whittaker.

“If I feel any doubts, it’s the loss of a role model for boys who I think ‘Doctor Who’ is vitally important for,” Davison told the Telegraph before a San Diego Comic Con appearance. “So I feel a bit sad about that, but I understand the argument that you need to open it up.” Apparently, Davison feels a bit sad about a woman getting an opportunity.

He added that he thought Whittaker was a “terrific” actress, and called himself “a dinosaur.”

Davison played the fifth Doctor, from 1981-1984. He is also very enmeshed in the “Doctor Who” family, as he happens to be father-in-law to David Tenannt, the 1oth Doctor. Tennant is married to Davison’s daughter, Georgia Moffett. Fun fact: The two met on the set of “Doctor Who,” when Moffett had a guest role as the Doctor’s daughter in an episode titled “The Doctor’s Daughter.”

Davison’s successor and the sixth Doctor, Colin Baker, had a very different reaction. “They’ve had 50 years of having a role model. So sorry Peter, you’re talking rubbish there — absolute rubbish,” said Baker. “Well you don’t have to be of a gender of someone to be a role model. Can’t you be a role model as people?”

At least we know not every former Doctor is a fossil.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.