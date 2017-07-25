Attention, Documentary Filmmakers: The Paley Center Wants to Hear Your Pitches (And Give You Money for Them)

The Paley Center for Media is now accepting submissions for its 14th Annual Paley DocPitch Competition.

The Paley Center for Media has announced that it is now accepting submissions for its 14th Annual Paley DocPitch Competition. The program was initially launched to engage and promote emerging nonfiction filmmakers seeking support for their unfinished feature-length films, and it promises a sizable prize: the winning submission will receive a $5,000 grant from A & E IndieFilms.

The live pitch event will take place at a workshop and finale event on Monday, November 6, 2017, at the Paley Center in New York City.

The Paley Center will accept footage submissions from around the country, and after careful consideration of all entries, five finalists will be selected to come to the Paley Center in New York to pitch and present their works to a panel of judges that will include industry experts and award-winning producers. Per the competition’s official aims, “entries will be judged based on the originality of the vision and the viability of the concept.”

“DocPitch has been one of The Paley Center for Media’s signature events, where we see potential award-winning films in an early stage of development,” said Ron Simon, Curator at The Paley Center for Media, in an official statement. “Beyond the competition, DocPitch is a learning experience for all involved; the filmmaker and the audience learn the most effective way to communicate a vision from a panel of industry executives.”

Previous winners of DocPitch include: “Hart Island: How the Other Half Dies,” “Memories of a Penitent Heart,” “The Pregnancy Exclusion,” “The Age of Love,” “Eleven,” “The View from Bellas Luces,” “Charge,” “The Iran Job,” “Circo,” “The House That Herman Built,” “Whatever it Takes,” and “Asparagus! (A Stalk-umentary).”

To enter, applicants must submit no more than ten minutes of footage from an unfinished or work-in-progress feature-length documentary that they hope to pitch to the panel. All applicants can apply through Withoutabox or by filling out an entry form available on the Paley Center’s website.

The deadline for entries is as follows:

Earlybird Deadline: July 14, 2017 ($25 regular submission fee / $20 for Withoutabox members with upgraded projects).

Regular Deadline: July 28, 2017 ($30 regular submission fee / $30 Withoutabox discounted rate).

Late Deadline: August 11, 2017 ($35 regular submission fee / $30 Withoutabox discounted rate).

For more information on how to enter, please visit the Paley Center’s official site.

