‘Dolores’ Trailer: Feminist Pioneer Dolores Huerta Finally Gets Her Due in Peter Bratt’s Wide-Ranging Documentary

The festival favorite is gearing up for a theatrical release later this year.

After a successful run around the film festival circuit — including a premiere at Sundance and award-winning screenings at San Francisco, Montclair, and Seattle — Peter Bratt’s essential new documentary “Dolores” is gearing up for a fall release. The doc follows “iconic labor leader and feminist pioneer Dolores Huerta, who fought for racial and economic justice alongside Caesar Chavez but has never enjoyed the same recognition — until now.”

The film puts a spotlight on Huerta, one of America’s most important — and often overlooked — activists who fought alongside Cesar Chavez as an equal partner in the country’s first farm workers unions. Huerta, now in her late eighties, is only continuing to fight, and the film presents a vital and energetic look at an equally as vital and energetic crusader.

Bratt and his team were granted unprecedented access to Huerta, and “Dorothy” not only follows her work as an activist for social change, but also sensitively examines the toll such fights took on her family life.

“Dolores” will open theatrically at the IFC Center in New York City on September 1. Check out our exclusive trailer for the film below.

