Ron Howard Teases First Look at Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in ‘Star Wars’ Set Photo

The multi-hyphenate "Atlanta" creator is still onboard for the as yet untitled Han Solo film.

Even with the uncertainty surrounding the direction of the as-yet untitled Han Solo film, nothing could stem the tide of anticipation surrounding Donald Glover’s debut as Lando Calrissian. Glover, the “Atlanta” star and creator who makes music as Childish Gambino, will take on the role originated by heartthrob of the 1970s and ’80s, Billy Dee Williams.

Knowing too well how much fans are clamoring for a look at Glover in the classic role, director Ron Howard (who recently stepped in after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were ousted), shared a first look photo from the set of the movie. A still of Glover wearing a yellow uniform inside a cockpit can be seen above the caption: “Lining up a shot today from my director’s monitor.”

lining up a shot today from my director’s monitor A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on Jul 18, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

The untitled Han Solo project will follow a young solo on his adventures with Chewbacca before joining the Rebellion, which includes his friendship with the young Lando Calrissian. Rounding out the cast is Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, as well as Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”). The movie is due for release on May 25, 2018.

