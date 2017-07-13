‘Dunkirk’: Edgar Wright and Rian Johnson Praise Christopher Nolan’s ‘All Timer’

Nolan compares the film's nonlinear approach to that of "Memento."

“Dunkirk” reactions continue to roll in, and at least two of Christopher Nolan’s contemporaries are highly impressed with his new World War II drama starring Tom Hardy. Edgar Wright and Rian Johnson both took to Twitter to praise the film: “A pause in plugging my own movie to say: ‘DUNKIRK’ is a powerful, immersive, intense masterpiece that demands it be seen on the big screen,” tweeted the “Baby Driver” director.

“Dunkirk is an all timer,” wrote Johnson, who’s directing this year’s “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.” “It’s so good it feels like a war movie you’d discover on TCM at 2am. You expect Lee Marvin to show up in it.” The review embargo for “Dunkirk” has yet to lift, but social-media reactions from advance screenings have likewise been positive.

Elsewhere in “Dunkirk” news, a new LA Times interview reveals that Nolan considers the film’s nonlinear approach to be “the most radical structure I’ve employed since ‘Memento.’” He’s also a fan of “Silicon Valley,” which should be obvious to anyone who’s roared with laughter at movies like “Insomnia” and “Interstellar.” Read the full interview here.

