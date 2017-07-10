Back to IndieWire

‘Dunkirk’ First Reactions Are Overwhelmingly Positive, Praise Christopher Nolan’s ‘Masterclass’ WWII Movie

If you weren't excited for Christopher Nolan's new movie, then perhaps these first reactions will do the trick.

Dunkirk trailer

The first reactions are in! Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” is just over two weeks away from opening nationwide and the social media embargo has lifted, giving fans our first round of reactions from top critics. Let’s just say these reactions are very, very positive.

'Dunkirk': Christopher Nolan Compares Casting Harry Styles to Heath Ledger in 'The Dark Knight'

“Dunkirk” is an ambitious retelling of Operation Dynamo, in which the British Air Force and Navy had to device a plan to rescue Allied soldiers stranded on Dunkirk beach and surrounded by German forces. Nolan has spoken at length about how the film will tell three different stories — the beach, the sea and the air — that all occurred over three separate time frames, and it appears this ambitious narrative device is what really takes “Dunkirk” to the next level.

Critics are already praising Nolan’s WWII drama as a “masterclass in craft,” as well as “heart-pounding” and “heartbreaking.” Full reviews won’t be released until closer to the movie’s release date, but it’s reassuring to know Nolan will be returning to theaters in top form.

“Dunkirk” stars Fionn Whitehead, Harry Styles, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy. Warner Brothers will release the movie nationwide July 21. Check out some of the first reaction from critics and film writers below.

