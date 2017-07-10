‘Dunkirk’ First Reactions Are Overwhelmingly Positive, Praise Christopher Nolan’s ‘Masterclass’ WWII Movie

If you weren't excited for Christopher Nolan's new movie, then perhaps these first reactions will do the trick.

The first reactions are in! Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” is just over two weeks away from opening nationwide and the social media embargo has lifted, giving fans our first round of reactions from top critics. Let’s just say these reactions are very, very positive.

“Dunkirk” is an ambitious retelling of Operation Dynamo, in which the British Air Force and Navy had to device a plan to rescue Allied soldiers stranded on Dunkirk beach and surrounded by German forces. Nolan has spoken at length about how the film will tell three different stories — the beach, the sea and the air — that all occurred over three separate time frames, and it appears this ambitious narrative device is what really takes “Dunkirk” to the next level.

Critics are already praising Nolan’s WWII drama as a “masterclass in craft,” as well as “heart-pounding” and “heartbreaking.” Full reviews won’t be released until closer to the movie’s release date, but it’s reassuring to know Nolan will be returning to theaters in top form.

“Dunkirk” stars Fionn Whitehead, Harry Styles, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy. Warner Brothers will release the movie nationwide July 21. Check out some of the first reaction from critics and film writers below.

#Dunkirk is chaotic, relentless, thrilling & one of the most captivating movies you will see this year. A master class in craft. What a ride pic.twitter.com/7PUxG71KKZ — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 10, 2017

#Dunkirk packs a wallop but VERY different Nolan movie. Def see on IMAX. Tom Hardy has 10 lines & is amazing. Harry Styles can act people!!! pic.twitter.com/uyG6rR0NV1 — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) July 10, 2017

Dunkirk is edge of your seat filmmaking that’s fully realized in @IMAX. Can honestly say I’ve never seen anything like it. See this in IMAX! pic.twitter.com/7F10lnBB5U — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 10, 2017

DUNKIRK: intense! 3 intercutting stories on 3 time frames. Almost a silent film, w/ incredible score. May be divisive. I LOVED. See 70mm! pic.twitter.com/E6Xga21Skm — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) July 10, 2017

DUNKIRK is fantastic. Truly thrilling from first to last second. A heartbreaking, heart-pounding, nail-biting offering. Nolan fans, rejoice. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) July 10, 2017

A lot of people were wondering about @harry_styles & unknown cast. They’re all great but Dunkirk is not about any one solider. pic.twitter.com/L1mHj1Uwxa — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 10, 2017

Can’t wait to review “Dunkirk,’ a mix of modern storytelling (interwoven timeframes), classic filmmaking (real Spitfire dogfights) #Dunkirk — Stephen Whitty (@StephenWhitty) July 10, 2017

