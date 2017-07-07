‘Dunkirk’: Hans Zimmer Brings the Bombast to Another Christopher Nolan Original Score — First Listen

Hans Zimmer returns to give another Christopher Nolan movie its share of bombast and intensity.

Hans Zimmer has been the musical genius behind six Christopher Nolan blockbusters, including all three movies in “The Dark Knight” trilogy and the upcoming WWII epic “Dunkirk.” His work on “Inception” and “Interstellar” landed him Academy Award nominations for Best Original Score. All of this suggests we should expect another knockout score for “Dunkirk,” and now we have our first official listen courtesy of “Supermarine,” the fourth track off the soundtrack.

If you’re at all familiar with Zimmer’s work on Nolan’s other blockbusters, the bombastic and increasingly relentless “Supermarine” should sound right at home. The eight-minute track revs up the intensity and, given its title, will probably be used during portions of the film that focus on Tom Hardy and the Air Force. The trailers for “Dunkirk” have all used a ticking noise, and that seems to be a motif Zimmer will be incorporating throughout the score.

“Dunkirk” recounts the events of Operation Dynamo, in which Allied soldiers were left stranded on Dunkirk beach and surrounded by German forces. It was up to the British Air Force and Navy, plus civilians, to aid in the rescue of the soldiers. The film stars Hardy opposite Fionn Whitehead, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Kenneth Branagh.

Warner Brothers is releasing “Dunkirk” in theaters July 21. Zimmer’s original soundtrack will be available the same day on CD and digital formats, with a vinyl release set for October 13. Listen to the first track below.

