‘Dunkirk’ Soundtrack: Stream Hans Zimmer’s Most Intense Christopher Nolan Score Yet — Listen

The clock is ticking.

Now that “Dunkirk” is out, so is its soundtrack. Hans Zimmer’s sixth collaboration with Christopher Nolan doesn’t come with a giant red button, but it does have the intensity of a ticking time bomb to match the film’s World War II drama. Listen to the soundtrack on Spotify here.

Lorne Balfe, Andrew Kawczynski, and Steve Mazzaro are credited with providing additional music. Here’s the tracklist:

“The Mole” (5:35) “We Need Our Army Back” (6:28) “Shivering Soldier” (2:52) “Supermarine” (8:03) “The Tide” (3:48) “Regimental Brothers” (5:04) “Impulse” (2:36) “Home” (6:02) “The Oil” (6:10) “Variation 15 (Dunkirk)” (5:51) “End Titles (Dunkirk)” (7:12)

Zimmer previously collaborated with Nolan on “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” “Inception,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” and “Interstellar.” “Dunkirk” is now in theaters.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.