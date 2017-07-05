‘Dunkirk’ Mini-Trailer Proves Christopher Nolan Could Have the Most Intense Film of the Summer — Watch

Tickets for Christopher Nolan's summer blockbuster go on sale this Friday, July 7.

The long wait for Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” is almost over, and Warner Brothers has released a new 60-second mini trailer that pretty much guarantees this will be the most intense blockbuster of the year. The latest batch of new footage arrives as tickets for special 70mm engagements go on sale today. Tickets for all other showtimes, including 35mm and digital, go on sale this Friday, July 7.

“Dunkirk” recounts the events of Operation Dynamo during WWII. The mission was planned after large numbers of British soldiers were cut off and surrounded on Dunkirk beach by the German army during the Battle of France. The movie is told from three perspectives: The soldiers trying to survive on the beach, the air force trying to keep them safe from German forces, and the navy and civilian boats who attempted to rescue the soldiers. Tom Hardy, Fionn Whitehead, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Kenneth Branagh star.

Warner Brothers opens in theaters July 21 and will certainly be one of the biggest movie experiences of the year. Nolan shot 75% of the movie using IMAX cameras. Watch the latest trailer below.

