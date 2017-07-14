Dwayne Johnson May Be Creating a New Path for Indie TV on YouTube With Shows Like ‘Bro Science Life’

This "Bro Science Life: The Series" clip, exclusive to IndieWire, isn't just a narrative short featuring a YouTube star — it's a proof-of-concept for a whole new series executive produced by Dany Garcia.

The below video of “Bro Science Life: The Series” isn’t just the almost 12-minute conclusion to Parts 1 and 2 of the original series, posted last week. It’s actually part of a pilot episode of television — one which was produced by Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Digital Studios for the purpose of seeking out third party distribution.

“Bro Science Life,” created by Mike Tornabene and Gian Hunjan, is a comical take on gym rat culture that has a significant following, at least by the YouTube numbers: The BroScienceLife YouTube account currently has 1.9 million subscribers and almost 275 million views after four years of posting — meaning it has enough of an audience to make the concept of a series with its lead talent and unique sensibility at the forefront make sense. Starring Tornabene as gym owner/”Brofessor” Dom Mazzetti, the pilot tracks Dom trying to save his “gym-topia” with the help of his fellow bros.

Johnson and Garcia have been digging into the YouTube scene for a while, with an entire team of people ensuring that YouTube channel The Rock never lacks for interesting original content. As Variety reported earlier, the pilot program that lead to the creation of “BroScienceLife” by Seven Bucks Digital Studios (in partnership with Studio71) is a natural extension of that. “This pilot program will allow our channel to grow into new territories and change the way the game is played,” Johnson told them at the time.

The concept of independent television is still a complicated idea, one with only a few clear success stories and lots of questions. But with The Rock taking on the challenge, it’s hard to imagine failure. Check out “Bro Science Life: The Series” above, and look forward to seeing what Seven Bucks Digital Studios has coming next.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.