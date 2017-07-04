Edgar Wright and the ‘Baby Driver’ Cast Play Movie Trivia with Unsurprising Results — Watch

Jon Hamm gives the writer/director a run for his money.

If you’ve seen his list of favorite movies or ever heard him talk about film in general, you probably won’t be surprised to learn that Edgar Wright is pretty good at movie trivia. The cast of “Baby Driver” would agree: “Edgar will win this,” laughs Jon Hamm as he, Ansel Elgort and Eiza González sit down for a few rounds of questions with their writer/director.

Before they start playing, Elgort reveals that he asked Wright for some recommendations because he’d seen relatively few movies before shooting “Baby Driver” — and got a list of the filmmaker’s 1,000 favorite movies in response. Naturally, he then asked him to narrow it down to 20.

In part because it’s “Jeopardy!” style, Hamm actually gets the first question right: “Baby Boom” is the 1987 movie starring Diane Keaton; Wright knows the answer too, but is slower to respond. The former “Mad Men” star keeps up with him on the second question as well, but Wright begins to pull away once “Vanishing Point” is mentioned.

Even when he’s beaten to the punch by Hamm, Wright is, well, right — the only reason he doesn’t correctly guess “Three Men and a Baby” is because the host incorrectly says it came out in 1985, and Wright knows it was actually released in ’87. Watch the full segment below.

