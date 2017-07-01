Edgar Wright’s reddit AMA: 7 Highlights from the ‘Baby Driver’ Director’s Chat with Fans

He finally reveals whether he prefers "Point Break" or "Bad Boys II."

“Baby Driver” entered theaters this week with positive reviews and favorable box-office expectations, but a writer/director’s work is never done. Edgar Wright took to reddit for an AMA yesterday, touching on everything from the Marvel movie he didn’t make, the ongoing “Point Break”/”Bad Boys II” debate launched by “Hot Fuzz” and which recent movie he wishes he’d directed himself. Avail yourself of the highlights below.

The reason he incorporated tinnitus into “Baby Driver”:

“I used to have tinnitus around the age of 7 or 8. It was reading Oliver Sacks book ‘Musicophilia’ that made me think that this would be a condition that Baby suffers from and encourages him to listen to music 24/7.”

Why he still shoots on 35mm:

“It’s a personal choice. But I feel that 35mm is just more transportive. I also prefer the discipline of working on film.”

How Quentin Tarantino helped cast Jamie Foxx in “Baby Driver”:

“When his name came up, I did think he would be amazing in the part but wasn’t sure whether he’d do it. He loved the script and QT did put in the good word for me. I can say also that QT thinks it’s one of Jamie’s best ever performances which makes me very happy.”

On which comic-book property he’d like to adapt, other than “Ant-Man”:

“What’s Ant-Man?”

Settling the action-movie debate that erupts in “Hot Fuzz”:

“Point Break. Bigelow Power.”

Which recent movie he wishes he’d directed himself:

“Gravity.”

Why a certain “Baby Driver” character has so many guns:

“The idea was that he’s an off-duty Marine. You can see some of his military bumper stickers. He has more than one firearm because HE IS FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

