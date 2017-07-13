Emmy Nominee Reactions 2017: Kevin Spacey, Millie Bobby Brown, Ryan Murphy, RuPaul, and More Celebrate Their Nominations

Emmys Reactions 2017: Kevin Spacey, Millie Bobby Brown, Ryan Murphy, RuPaul, and more celebrate their nominations

The 2017 Emmy nominations caused quite a stir when they were announced this morning, causing mixed reactions from fans that ranged from excited to disheartened. But no one was more elated than this year’s nominees, many of whom expressed their gratitude with written statements, while others took to Twitter and Instagram to share their excitement.

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

If at first you don’t succeed, try try try try try try try try try try again! #Emmys2017 #HOC pic.twitter.com/NkABF5qRTb — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) July 13, 2017

David Gelb, Creator and Executive Producer, “Chef’s Table”

“We are honored and thrilled for this recognition of the hard work and talent of our relentless production and post teams. We are deeply grateful to our incredible chefs for letting us into their lives (and feeding us), and to our family at Netflix for helping us share their stories with the world.”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

I am thrilled at the Emmy attention for Better Call Saul! Jon Banks! the writing! Note: Rhea is magic and Mckean stole the show this season pic.twitter.com/W6dT85F8Ew — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 13, 2017

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

“Maaaaan, I got the best job on TV! Receiving this nomination is just the cherry on top. Thank you, Television Academy! From network to studio, cast to crew, writers, producers & directors–each and every one of you are second to none! Thank you all for making this the experience of a lifetime! Dan Fogelman…you are a cherub faced, literary assassin! I look forward to working with you for the rest of my life! Ryan, Andrew, & Amaré…you are my everything. Namaste.”

Jackie Hoffman, “Feud”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the nominees. Thank you to the Television Academy! Mazel Tov to team FEUD, especially Ryan Murphy!”

Ava DuVernay, Screenwriter and Director, “13th”

Thanks to @TelevisionAcad for amplifying the issues in @13THFilm via 8 Emmy nods. Art in action is a powerful thing. pic.twitter.com/bd3Hxoe7sS — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 13, 2017

“Best morning ever! So thrilling to be recognized especially in such a wide range of categories!”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“I am so honored to be included in this extraordinary group of women. And I am very grateful to Robert, Tina, and all of our cast and crew who make my job so pleasant. Go Russia! I mean, go USA!”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“I’m continuously blown away by our show’s talent in front of and behind the camera, and this season is no exception. It’s truly an honor to be recognized alongside such an incredible cast and crew. Thank you to the Academy, thank you to our UKS family, and thank you Beyoncé.”

Courtesy of Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

“Ahhhh! Only in my dreams could I have imagined this. Thank you to the Television Academy for the incredible amount of love and support they have shown me and our show this morning. I have so much fun playing Eleven, and am forever grateful to The Duffers, Shawn Levy and Netflix for allowing me the opportunity to become her. This is an unbelievable honor, and I can’t wait to dance the night away with the cast and Stranger Things team!”

Shawn Levy, Executive Producer and Director, “Stranger Things”

“Best morning ever! So thrilling to be recognized especially in such a wide range of categories! When we at 21 Laps first read the Duffer Brothers’ pilot two years ago, we knew it and they were something special. My collaboration with these mad genius twins, and the way our incredible cast and crew have helped bring the Duffer brothers’ vision and voice to life, is thrilling. We set out to make this weird little show because we loved it. The way it’s been embraced by fans, critics and now the Television Academy has turned our world upside down, which is just the way we like it!”

Padma Lakshmi, Host and Executive Producer, “Top Chef”

“So elated that after so many seasons the Television Academy has again nominated Top Chef! Congrats to all my cast and crew and our brilliant producers for the best show there is to work on. Feeling much gratitude this morning! Congrats also to RuPaul’s Drag Race which is much loved on our set too!”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“I want to thank the Academy for honoring the entire cast and crew of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ my family at World of Wonder, and our champions at VH1. It takes a village, people! Their creativity and dedication to telling the stories of our brave and talented queens never ceases to amaze, amuse and inspire.”

Stephen Daldry, Executive Producer, “The Crown”

“We are all thrilled that a British series has done so well both at the Golden Globes and now the Emmy’s, with 13 nominations. It is a testament not just to our brilliant actors but also the extraordinary artists working in all our design departments. Our technical crews really are the best in the world. I am obviously delighted for Peter Morgan and everybody at Left Bank Pictures.”

Ryan Murphy, Creator, “Feud”

“I am beyond honored and grateful for the nominations for FEUD; this was a great year for women’s stories on television and it’s moving and affirming to see Emmy voters recognizing so much good work. It’s a proud day for all of us who worked on this series but an even prouder day for this medium which I love. How lucky are we to be a part of it?”

Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave, Executive Producers, “The Keepers”

“We are very honored to have received this Emmy nomination. The Keepers is comprised of brave souls bringing the truth to light, and this nomination affirms their courageous efforts.”

Billy Eichner, “Billy on the Street”

For 5 seasons the Billy on the Street production team has gone above and beyond and I am so proud and grateful for them today & everyday. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8ANa3dN1lR — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 13, 2017

And to @billyeichner all I can say is TOLD YA!!! (I made this about me) so fucking happy for you. That's right. I said fuck. 😘😘😘😘 — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) July 13, 2017

Thank you Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Sarah Paulson. (She makes us call her that). I'm bringing Marcia Clark as my date too! ❤️ https://t.co/URmvd9Ily7 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 13, 2017

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

“I am so thrilled to be nominated for playing Dolores; she is the bravest and most complex character I have portrayed. It is an honor to be a part of the cast of Westworld, it really is the best job I’ve ever had. ”

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, Showrunners, “Stranger Things”

“Wow this is just unbelievable! Thank you so so much to the Academy for this incredible honor and for all the love you gave Stranger Things. We are so proud to be in the company of such inspiring artists. We couldn’t have done this without our amazing producers, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, and everyone at Netflix, who always believed in this project and took a crazy chance on us. It is especially meaningful to share these nominations with so many people from our cast and crew, who have become like family to us. Special shout-outs to our Chief, David Harbour; the prodigy, Millie Bobby Brown; and, of course, to Barb herself, Shannon Purser! Gone but never forgotten!”

Lesli Linka Glatter, Executive Producer and Director, “Homeland”

“I am stunned and thrilled to be nominated and am honored to be among this group of incredible directors. And it’s especially gratifying to be recognized alongside so many wonderful women directors this year. I am so grateful to be a part of the amazing and talented team who create Homeland, it’s a genuine gift to collaborate with them.”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Thank you @TheEmmys for the nomination. It is very special to me. And @Stranger_Things with 18 nominations, my pride in the show, unending❤️ — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) July 13, 2017

Dan Fogelman, Executive Producer, “This Is Us”

“For our show to even be in a general conversation with these other stellar programs – it’s beyond our wildest dreams. I’m proud of every member of our cast and crew – whether nominated or not. It’s the most talented group of people I’ve ever worked with, and it’s so exciting to see such incredibly nice things happen to such incredibly nice people. It will be depressing when I realize my tuxedo doesn’t fit anymore, but this eases the blow.”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

“I am still in awe of the amazing team that came together to create BIG LITTLE LIES. These brilliant actors, directors, writers, all of the creatives and crew were the hardest working and most talented people I have ever collaborated with. To have their work recognized by the Television Academy is beyond humbling and extremely exciting! I’m so appreciative of the audience who found and supported our show, and am happy they can celebrate with us today.”

VICELAND

Ellen Page and Ian Daniel, “Gaycation”

“We feel truly honored to be recognized and supported by the Television Academy. GAYCATION would not be possible without the amazing team at VICELAND who work tirelessly to ensure this show represents the integrity, perseverance, and vibrancy of the LGBTQ+ community. We most importantly want to thank LGBTQ+ people around the world for their strength and bravery in sharing their stories, who at times risked their lives to speak their truth. This show would not exist without your courage and love. We hope the show helps educate and shift perspectives on the discrimination people face around the world, how people persevere and love in the face of that, and how we can all work at opening our hearts and minds to others’ experiences globally. Thank you all for your support.”

Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent”

“This is so, so, so exciting. I came out sweaty from an exercise class and sat in my car to a barrage of calls and texts and it took me a minute to process it. I am thrilled to share this nomination with my amazing family at Transparent. It feels like home every time I walk on set and I love all those people so dearly. I am proud of the truly inspiring art Jill has created and being on this adventure with her and have to thank the beautiful Rabbi Susan Goldberg who was so generous with this recovering-Catholic in helping me find this Rabbi – I couldn’t have done it without her.”

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Co-Creators/Showrunners, “Westworld”

“Every day working with this incredible cast and crew is a dream (and not one of those dreams where you wake up being operated on by guys in a glass basement). But it’s a special thrill today to see all of the amazing people who worked so hard on this show recognized in such an extraordinary fashion! We’re delighted that the TV Academy has chosen to recognize their work. We’re so grateful to our partners at HBO, Warner Bros, and Bad Robot, and to our amazing team at Kilter Films, for their support in creating this world. We personally could not be more honored to be nominated alongside this incredible group of talented individuals. A heartfelt thanks to the TV Academy and to everyone who worked so hard to make the show a success.”

National Geographic/Dusan Martincek

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Executive Producers, “Genius”

“It’s a true honor for Genius to be nominated in such a hotly contested category this year, and we are excited to share this honor with our partners at National Geographic, Fox 21 Studios, Oddlot Entertainment and EUE/Sokolow. Being able to tell the ambitious but intimate human story of Einstein’s scientific brilliance wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing cast, led by Geoffrey Rush and Johnny Flynn, who really brought the man behind the mind to life. Nor could we have done it without a peerless crew who helped propel the series into the realms of excellence. Hopefully the series has entertained and helped inspire a new generation of geniuses!”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

“… the news of this nom at 1:38 a.m. in the Antipodes is wonderful. For me it is not only a celebration of having failed so badly in Physics at High School, but also great for Nat Geo entering a new playing field and bringing Einstein and the crucial value of Scientific questioning into the spotlight. … I am thrilled to be acknowledged alongside such illustrious heroic fellow-nominees….”

Ken Biller, Showrunner and Executive Producer, “Genius”

“Working with Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and the incomparable Geoffrey Rush on this amazing project has been the absolute high point of my career. I couldn’t be prouder of the whole cast, crew and creative team.”

Carrie Coon, “Fargo”

“My opportunities this year on both FARGO and THE LEFTOVERS could stand alone as a testament to what a fruitful time it is for actresses on television, but when you combine them with the sheer number of striking performances by women this year, it feels like we’re entering a new epoch. I thank the Television Academy for including me in a roster of actresses whose work has inspired me and, of course, I send my congratulations to the imitable Ewan McGregor and incomparable David Thewlis and our whole FARGO family 16 times over. I believe THE LEFTOVERS will be included in the pantheon of great TV dramas, and that has me especially grateful and proud of the astonishing work of Justin Theroux and my worthy castmates, and Damon, Tom & Mimi.”

Jessica Lange, “Feud”

“It was truly thrilling to be a part of Feud and to embody the iconic Joan Crawford. It means so much to see the overwhelming amount of acknowledgement for our incredible cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring Joan and Bette’s stories to the screen, and I’m so pleased that so many of them were recognized today. Thank you to the Academy for their continuous support, and thank you again to our fearless leader, Ryan Murphy. You’ve done it again.”

Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, Showrunners, “House of Cards”

“We are grateful to the Television Academy for its recognition of the dedicated collaborative work that goes into making House of Cards. Beau Willimon created and helmed the show for its first four seasons and we’ve been honored to continue to work with such a talented group of cast, crew, designers, directors and writers. And we’re so happy for Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright and Michael Kelly, who make this ‘House’ stand.”

Lena Waithe, “Master of None”

How all the comments, calls, posts, tweets, messages, texts, DMs, likes and love has made me feel. #ThankYall #IcanFeelYourLove A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

“THE CROWN just keeps on giving and this morning’s nomination is only the latest of its gifts. I’m especially pleased that Claire Foy is my co-nominee, one of the best actors and best people I’ve ever worked with and that, by nominating the series, the Academy has recognized the scores of extraordinary people who created THE CROWN. How do I celebrate? I haven’t changed my plans: I’m taking my wife to a Lyle Lovett concert tonight in Montana, something Winston Churchill never got to do.”

Angela Bassett, “Master of None”

“I am tremendously thrilled to have been nominated. Just goes to show you that it all starts with a great script-in its pages lay heart, humor, and the idea that family is where we should feel safe to express ourselves with boldness. I always thought I was funny; and the Master of None team- Aziz, Alan, Melina, and the amazing Lena gave me a beautiful opportunity to show that ‘secret’ side of myself.”

Charlie Brooker, “Black Mirror”

“This surprising news has caused me to experience a momentary absence of despair, during which my mouth smiled, causing me no end of panic because I thought at first my face had broken. Thanks to all our cast and crew, and to Netflix for giving us such a happy home.”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Well I’m in a little bit of shock!! 13 nominations is absolutely insane. I woke up to a gif from my publicist Erica of a shirtless Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs and knew it was good news (because a shirtless Rizzo is always good news) but 13 is blowing my mind! I’m so intensely proud of my cast and crew who put their blood, sweat and tears (literally) into this show. This is not a solo sport and each and every one of them is responsible for helping make something we could be proud of. And a special shout out to my executive producing partners, showrunner Bruce Miller and EP Warren Littlefield. Our triangle of collaboration and trust has been a gift to me and I love you both. Nolite te bastardes Carborundorum bitches.”

