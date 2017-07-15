‘Escapes’ Trailer: ‘Blade Runner’ Writer Hampton Fancher’s Unlikely Story Is Told in New Documentary — Watch

Michael Almereyda's follow-up to "Experimenter" arrives in theaters this month.

After directing one of the most acclaimed films of 2015, Michael Almereyda is back with “Escapes.” The “Experimenter” writer/director’s latest looks at the life of Hampton Fancher, who wrote and produced “Blade Runner” after a first act in Hollywood based in very different projects. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “‘Escapes’ blazes a wild path through mid-20th-century Hollywood via the experiences of Hampton Fancher – flamenco dancer, actor, and the unlikely producer and screenwriter of the landmark sci-fi classic ‘Blade Runner.’ (Fancher also penned the story for its sequel, ‘Blade Runner 2049.’)

“A consummate raconteur, Fancher recounts episodes from his remarkable life — romantic misadventures with silver-screen stars, wayward acts of chivalry, jealousy, and friendship — matched with a parallel world of film and TV footage wherein Fancher plays cowboys, killers, fops, cads, and the occasional hero. ‘Escapes’ shows how one man’s personal journey can unexpectedly shape a medium’s future.”

Wes Anderson produced the film, which had its world premiere at BAMcinemaFest last month. Grasshopper Film will release “Escapes” in theaters on July 26.

