‘Family Guy’s’ Adam West Tribute Is a Hilarious and Heartfelt Farewell — Watch

Adam West’s passing last month at the age of 88 led to a tremendous outpouring of love and affection for the treasured actor, and TV’s “Family Guy” is keeping his spirit alive with a hilarious highlight reel from West’s 17 years on the animated series.

The clips of West’s fictional version of himself feature the enthusiastic lunatic mayor of Quahog behaving in his unique and utterly unpredictable way, chasing a pizza delivery man with a “cat launcher,” playing 20 questions with himself, and pardoning a supermarket turkey. There’s even one animated clip of West dressed up in his costume from the “Batman” ABC television series that made him famous in the late 1960s.

West voiced the character of Mayor Adam West in 111 “Family Guy” episodes. On June 15, after West succumbed to leukemia, Los Angeles shone the bat-signal on City Hall, and the city of Walla Walla, Washington — where West was born — shone the bat-signal on the Whitman Tower in tribute to the actor.

“We’ll miss you dearly,” the video reads at the end. “Quahog couldn’t have had a better mayor. We couldn’t have had a better friend.”

To watch the “Family Guy” tribute to Adam West, check out the video below.



