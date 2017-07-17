Attention, Female Filmmakers: The Black List and Women In Film Want You For Two Exciting New Labs

Plus, a brand new fellowship aimed at YA-loving creators and filmmakers.

The Black List and Women In Film (WIF), LA have announced today that they will again partner on their episodic TV lab for women writers, now celebrating its second year, and will also join forces for a newly inaugurated Film Feature Lab for women screenwriters.

“In the inaugural year of the Black List/WIF Episodic Lab, we learned just how vital programs like these are — for emerging female writers and for those looking for talent. With our expanded program, we are excited to discover a new crop of writers and help guide them to the next stage of their careers,” said Kirsten Schaffer, Executive Director, WIF.

Added Franklin Leonard, Founder and CEO of The Black List, “We’re incredibly excited to expand our work with Women In Film to include feature screenwriters. It’s important for organizations like the Black List to hold space for all women in the film and television industry.”

The Black List and WIF will select six female writers to participate in this first Feature Lab. The lab, a weeklong residential program, will consist of one-on-one mentoring with established screenwriters and peer workshopping sessions. Additionally, participants will attend a series of events and screenings that will further expose them to the realities of a life as a professional screenwriter.

The Episodic Lab will select six to eight female writers and run for four weeks starting in October, emphasizing both craft and professional development, in order to equip participants with the knowledge on how to build and sustain their careers, through programs on script development, pitching, a mock writer’s room and round tables with established writers and industry executives.

The ​Black List/Women In Film Episodic Lab​ will take place on regular weekday nights over four weeks in October 2017, while The ​Black List/Women In Film Feature Lab ​will be a one-week residency in February 2018. Both Labs will take place in Los Angeles.

All Lab participants will be hosted by the Black List website for free following the Labs and have their final scripts read by a variety of agencies, studios and networks, to be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the 2017 Feature and Episodic Labs are supported by ​go90, who have also announced a new fellowship in support of developing scripts in the young adult genre, also alongside The Black List and WIF. The submission process also begins today and runs until November 26, 2017.

As part of the ​Verizon go90 Fellowship​, go90 will grant $15K to two screenwriters — one feature and one episodic pilots — as they work to develop a new young adult project over a six-month period. At the end, each writer will present their work to go90 and address how the grant was used to develop the projects. go90 will then have the opportunity to purchase the project.

Participants for both the Episodic and Feature Labs and the go90 Fellowship will be selected through script submissions to the Black List. Additionally, WIF members can submit applications for the Episodic and Feature Labs through WIF. Applications for both Labs and the Fellowship are open as of July 17, 2017 at ​www.blcklst.com​ or ​www.wif.org​.

