Hulu Resurrects TGIF By Securing Streaming Rights to ‘Full House,’ ‘Family Matters’ & More — As Millennials Win Again

TCA: On the heels of its "The Golden Girls" acquisition earlier this year, Hulu continues to bolster its lineup of complete classic comedy libraries.

Netflix’s house may be fuller, but step by step, Hulu is building its own deep library of TV classics.

Next up: Hulu has sealed a deal to stream some of the most popular shows from ABC’s “TGIF” era of family sitcoms: “Full House,” “Family Matters,” “Step by Step,” “Perfect Strangers” and “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”

Warner Bros. TV was behind all of those iconic late 1980s and early 1990s family comedies, and Hulu’s new deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution secures the exclusive streaming video on-demand rights to more than 800 episodes.

The five comedies will see their full library uploaded to Hulu starting Friday (naturally), September 29. Hulu noted that the deal is timely, as “Full House” marks its 30th anniversary and “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” hits its 25th anniversary.

Lorimar/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

That also sets up a battle of the streaming services between the original on Hulu and the sequel series, “Fuller House,” which is in originals on Netflix.

All five comedies are still identified with ABC’s famed “TGIF” branding – although “Full House” eventually moved to other nights of the week, and “Family Matters” and “Step by Step” spent their final seasons on CBS.

“These shows are more than just beloved hits, they were part of a cultural tradition to tune in every Friday night,” said Craig Erwich, Hulu’s SVP of Content. “Now, it can be Friday any day of the week on Hulu.”

Hulu continues to make program acquisition a core part of its business, having earlier this year launched the entire library of “The Golden Girls.” The streamer also holds exclusive rights to “Seinfeld,” “The OC” and others.