‘Full Metal Jacket’ Set for Thirtieth Anniversary Celebration at HollyShorts — Exclusive

Star Matthew Modine will be on hand for the screening, which will open this year's festival.

Stanley Kubrick’s Vietnam war masterpiece “Full Metal Jacket” will open this year’s HollyShorts Film Festival, care of an opening night celebration on August 10. The opening night festivities will coincide with the iconic feature’s thirtieth anniversary — the film first bowed back in June of 1987 — and star Matthew Modine will be on hand to participate in a special post-screening Q&A.

Kubrick’s instant classic depiction of Vietnam — and really, war in general — was based on Gutav Hasford’s novel “The Short-Timers,” which Kubrick sparked to after seeking material for a war film for years. The film stars Modine, Adam Baldwin, Vincent D’Onofrio, R. Lee Ermey, Dorian Harewood, Arliss Howard, Kevyn Major Howard, and Ed O’Ross and follows a motley crew of Marines as they train for and eventually go to battle in Vietnam. The film was a lauded success, and earned an Oscar nod for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The actor has also offered to display his own personal collection of behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the film, which will be available for viewing at Hollywood’s Chinese Theater during the run of the festival.

Modine’s own short, “Super Sex,” will screen as part of the HollyShorts festival — the lauded Oscar-qualifying festival takes place August 10 – 19 around various locations in Hollywood — which will announce its full lineup later this week exclusively on IndieWire.

HollyShorts is the largest gathering of short films in the LA area. This year’s festival has accepted 400 short films from a record 4,000 submissions. All access tickets and opening night passes are available starting today via hollyshorts.com.

