‘Fun Mom Dinner’ Trailer: Toni Collette and Molly Shannon Let Loose In This Star-Studded Sundance Comedy — Watch

Moms just wanna have fun.

The Momsemble comedy goes indie with this Sundance farce from director Alethea Jones and writer Julie Rudd, which released a raucous first trailer today. It’s full of the kinds of shenanigans one might expect from a comedy about moms letting loose for an epic night: Flying poop, competitive bickering, clueless dads, and a trip to a weed dispensary. What could possibly go wrong?

READ MORE: Indie Film Has Saved the Romantic Comedy — These 11 Movies Prove Why

Toni Collette and Molly Shannon lead a feisty mom group that includes Bridget Everett (“Patti Cake$”) and Katie Aselton (“The Gift”). The rest of the cast is like a who’s who of indie comedy: Adam Scott, Rob Huebel, Paul Rudd, Paul Rust, and John Early round it out. There’s even a bartending Adam Levine thrown in there. In this short glimpse, we see Collette playing against type as Kate, the mom who thinks she’s too good for the group festivities. The actresses have great chemistry; with Shannon as the friendly one, Everett as the sassy one, and Aselton as the amiable one caught in the middle.

READ MORE: ‘The Little Hours’ Red Band Trailer: Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie Are Nuns Gone Wild in Jeff Baena’s Sundance Comedy

“Fun Mom Dinner” is set for an August 4th release. Check out the trailer below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.