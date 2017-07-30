Back to IndieWire

‘Game of Thrones’: Hot Pie Opened a Bakery Called You Know Nothing Jon Dough

The actor, real name Ben Hawkey, is living up to his character.

31 mins ago

Game of Thrones Hot Pie Ben Hawkey

Not everything that happens in Westeros is bad. Amid the politicking, murder, and betrayal, for instance, is a dude who just wants to bake. That’d be Hot Pie, whom we recently saw briefly reunite with Arya — and perhaps even remind her that there’s a world of comfort beyond her all-consuming quest for vengeance. As it turns out, the actor who plays everyone’s favorite Westerosi baker actually opened a “Game of Thrones”–themed bakery.

Read More‘Game of Thrones’ Star Gemma Whelan on Whether Yara Is More Valuable to Euron Dead or Alive

Carrying the perfect name of You Know Nothing Jon Dough, the delivery-only shop can be found via Deliveroo and, like all good things, will only be around for a limited time. Its principal offering: Direwolf bread, made from whole-wheat cornbread with orange zest.

Read More‘Game of Thrones’: Inside the Making of Cersei’s Westeros Conquest Map

Here’s what Ben Hawkey, the actor/baker in question, has to say about it: “Hot Pie’s Direwolf loaves are a favourite for ‘Game of Thrones’ fans, and people are always asking me for the secret of my recipe. I can’t share that, but Deliveroo customers will have the chance to try them themselves. You don’t even need to take a dangerous walk down the King’s Road to visit, it comes to you.” Learn more here, but beware: Jon Dough has already stopped accepting orders.

This Article is related to: Television and tagged ,


More From IndieWire

ad