‘Game of Thrones’: Kit Harington Auditions for Cersei, Daenerys and More in Screen Test Spoof — Watch

Jon Snow finally makes a play for the mother of dragons -- but it's not quite how we imagined.

Is there anything Jon Snow can’t do? First he rises from the dead, now he wants to play every part on the show. Kit Harington, who plays the late Ned Stark’s bastard son on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” stopped by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ to show off his superior acting skills. Turns out, the King of the North has quite a knack for comedy.

Kimmel introduced the clip as “the exclusive, never-before-seen Kit Harington screen tests,” adding that before he was Jon Snow, “he actually auditioned for a couple of other characters on the show.” First up? Cersei Lannister, which Harington mispronounces with the confidence of a man who would willingly chase after a throng of zombies.

He has a few more tricks up his sleeve, including an inventive addition to the “Game of Thrones” universe. “I think that’s what they call ‘range,'” Kimmel adds as a final button. Is Harington itching to do a lighthearted comedy after the final season of “Game of Thrones” airs? With a show this eager to kill its darlings, he could be looking for work sooner than we think.

Watch the short video below:

“Game of Thrones” season 7 begins this Sunday, July 16 on HBO.

