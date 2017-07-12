‘Game of Thrones’: A Guide to the Show’s Most Popular Podcasts

From "Binge Mode" to "A Cast of Kings," the shows that find the overlap between "Game of Thrones" and podcast fandoms.

With several tomes’ worth of backstory, enough screen time to fill up two and a half straight days of TV watching and a list of characters the size of Wun Wun (RIP, big fella), “Game of Thrones” might be the perfect TV show for the podcast era. Any of style of show works well in this universe: review show, obsessive deep dive, cultural criticism.

Some hosts can recite passages from “A Dance with Dragons” like scripture, while others are book agnostic. But the thing that ties them all together is this gargantuan television show that demands parsing out in other forums.

So we took a look at the shows in the top charts to see what makes each of them worth listening to. As the world gears up for Season 7, this is the perfect time to hop into a potential new TV podcast obsession.



Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Jason Concepcion

Airing Since: June 5

Why You Might Enjoy It: Aside from having an encyclopedic recall of the source material, no one has more fun digging into the best line readings from every series episode.

Hosts: Ivan Hernandez and Red Scott

Airing Since: June 2011

Why You Might Enjoy It: Their attempt to recreate the show’s opening sequence in audio description form is one of the most maniacal things you’ll hear on any of these shows. (They review plenty of other TV shows along the way, too.)

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Dave Chen

Airing Since: April 2012

Why You Might Enjoy It: Chen and Robinson have refined their TV series deep-dive skills, heading into the worlds of “Twin Peaks,” “Westworld” and “Breaking Bad” as well.

Hosts: Nick Bristow, Michael ‘Thrifty Nerd’ DiMauro, Tim Lanning, Jennifer Cheek

Airing Since: April 2011

Why You Might Enjoy It: Consider starting at the show’s season-wrapping GOTYE (Game of Thrones Year End) Awards show, which includes Best Butt.



Hosts: Drew Ackerman

Airing Since: June 2014

Why You Might Enjoy It: An offshoot of the surreal “Sleep with Me” podcast, Ackerman combines the art of being boring with surreal readings from “Thrones”-inspired fiction.

Hosts: Zack Luye and Hannah Panek

Airing Since: March 2012

Why You Might Enjoy It: “Game of Owns” gets the award for Most Cooperative Podcast, having hosts from other shows and series cast and crew on as guests.

Hosts: Bald Move’s Jim Jones and A.Ron Hubbard

Airing Since: April 2014

Why You Might Enjoy It: It’s the show with the largest continuous following among “Game of Thrones” podfans. (Bonus points for letting listeners drop in on live recordings.)

Hosts: Aziz and Ashaya

Airing Since: November 2012

Why You Might Enjoy It: This Westerosi primer has separated its episodes by length, so that you can pick the “Game of Thrones” history lesson that best suits your time-killing/time-filling needs.

Hosts: Greta Johnsen, Tricia Bobeda, Peter Sagal

Airing Since: April 2016

Why You Might Enjoy It: TV recap talk with a public radio feel, this is a fun show for people who are podcast obsessives but casual “Game of Thrones” fans, rather than the other way around.



Hosts: Joanna Robinson, Da7e Gonzales and Neil Miller

Airing Since: April 2014

Why You Might Enjoy It: All three co-hosts have logged time (either as regulars or guests) on the excellent sister show “Fighting in the War Room.” They’ve also had their hands full in the spring with recapping the first season of “American Gods.”

