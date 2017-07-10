‘Game of Thrones’: Before Season 7, Here’s Where Every Character Ended Up in Season 6

Here's where we last saw the survivors of Season 6 — and who they've chosen to align with.

As we prepare for the premiere of “Game of Thrones” Season 7, we have to confront a few basic facts: It’s been over a year since we last saw the world of Westeros, and there are a lot of characters to keep track of on this show.

So below, please enjoy a rundown of where we left all of our favorite backstabbers, witches, soldiers and queens — the ones who survived Season 6, that is. Where they’ll go in Season 7 is bound to keep us guessing all summer long.

Tyrion Lannister

After quite the story of survival, one of the few surviving Lannisters has picked what could be a winning team — Daenerys Targaryen has an impressive fighting force on her side, and he’s now serving as her Hand. Tyrion has always been a character we wanted to root for, and at this moment, we feel safe in doing so.

Daenerys Targaryen

She has her army. She has her dragons. She has her ships. And she’s putting them all to use. At the end of Season 6, there was only one word we could use to describe the Mother of Dragons: Boss.

Cersei Lannister

Well, she now sits on the Iron Throne, the most powerful woman in Westeros. All she had to do was blow up the Sept and inadvertently drive her last living child to suicide — not a happy place, but one where her authority within King’s Landing feels pretty secure. How that changes once other forces make themselves known is likely to be the biggest issue she deals with in Season 7.

Jon Snow

Declared to be the King in the North by the associated houses loyal to the Stark family. It’s a job title which has rarely gone well for anyone, but given that Season 5 ended with Jon getting stabbed to death by his fellow brothers in black, this is an improvement.

Oh, and while Jon doesn’t know this, Bran’s last trip through the past confirms that Jon was the child of Lyanna Stark, and thus likely also the son of Rhaegar Targaryen, giving him a claim to the Iron Throne based on his true bloodline.

Jaime Lannister

Of the surviving Lannisters, Jaime might have the worst odds of surviving this upcoming season — largely because he’s the one person left that Cersei actually loves. Having returned to King’s Landing and discovered it to be a much different place than he left it, it’s likely we might expect Jaime to have a pretty different attitude towards his sister-lover and the new political climate.

Sansa Stark

Sitting by Jon’s side as he’s declared King in the North, the oldest living Stark has at least one or two secrets left, knowing what she knows about Littlefinger’s ambitions. And she might have the savviest political mind on the show.

Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish

While still holding to his past tradition of lurking in the shadows, he did reveal a fair amount about himself to Sansa in the Season 6 finale, making it clear that she might be able to manipulate his affections in the future. That said, he has an impressive amount of power as acting lord of House Arryn (since his stepson Robin is still too young/dumb to take power).

Robin Arryn

Hey, did you forget that this kid was still alive? Well, he is. No word as yet if he’ll appear in Season 7.

Davos Seaworth

Aligned with Jon Snow and the armies of the North, but heartbroken over learning about the death of Princess Shireen. Still one of the better men to be found in Westeros.

Melisandre

Banished to the south by Jon Snow after Davos confronted her over the Princess’s murder. Her secrets remain relatively concealed.

Olenna Tyrell

Having lost “the future” promised by her now-deceased grandchildren, thanks to Cersei, the Tyrell matriarch is out for vengeance with the help of Dorne.

Ellaria Sand

Now ruling over Dorne following her successful murder-coup, and allied with Daenerys and her forces — Dorne ships sailed with the armada. (Though that relationship could become complicated down the line, given how she totally murdered Tyrion’s niece that one time.)

Varys

Also #TeamDaenerys, at least for the time being, and responsible bringing about the alliance between Dorne and the Tyrells.

Missandei

One of the boat-bound accompanying Daenerys to Westeros, but someone we think maybe has a good shot at happiness thanks to her sweetly blooming relationship with Greyworm. (That might be foolish, given this show’s penchant for tragedy.)

Sandor Clegane

After seemingly finding a bit of peace in Season 6, “The Hound” has returned to his violent roots following the deaths of the townsfolk with whom he had taken refuge. This time, though, he’s aligned with the Brotherhood Without Banners, heading north to fight the White Walkers.

Arya Stark

Everyone’s favorite tomboy has now grown up into everyone’s favorite faceless assassin, having secured her brutal revenge against Walder Frey and his family (owing some inspiration from “Titus Andronicus”).

Theon and Yara Greyjoy

Brother and sister, now united against their uncle Euron (currently acknowledged as King of the Iron Islands), have joined up with Daenerys — with Yara agreeing that the Ironborn will ease off on their more pirate-y activities.

Samwell Tarly and Gilly

Having successfully arrived at the Citadel, where Samwell will receive his maester training in a truly glorious library… and Gilly and her son will wait in the lobby, I guess.

Brienne of Tarth

On the run with Podrick, following an unsuccessful attempt to find a non-violent end to the siege of Riverrun. Separated from Jaime, but there’s always…

Tormund Giantsbane

Smitten with Brienne, loyal to Jon even if he doesn’t necessarily consider him to be the King in the North.

Daario Naharis

Sadly dumped by Daenerys prior to her departure for the Seven Kingdoms, it’s not clear if he might show up again — but we can hope.

Bran Stark

Having now fully inherited the title of the Three-Eyed Raven, Bran is more in command of his warg powers than ever before, including his ability to trip back to the past and learn family secrets. How he uses that information once he’s south of the Wall with Meera should be a big part of his storyline in Season 7.

Bronn

Now back in King’s Landing with Jaime — given his qualities as an ally, hopefully this’ll work out for him.

Jorah Mormont

On the hunt for a cure for his greyscale situation, but at least he and Daenerys are on better terms.

Benjin Stark

The long-lost brother of Ned Stark gave his nephew some vital help on the other side of the Wall — while not so much of the living, he still fights for them in the wilds beyond.

Lyanna Mormont

A Stark loyalist at the end of the sixth season, and still our favorite, forever.

