‘Game of Thrones’ Episode Descriptions Hint at Daenerys Taking Center Stage as She Vies for the Iron Throne

The Mother of Dragons is finally coming home.

If you’re of the opinion that Daenerys is the best character on “Game of Thrones” (which, with all apologies to Tyrion and Arya, you should be), then the plot synopses HBO just released for the first three episodes of season seven will be to your liking. Good ol’ Dany — better known as Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons — is the only character to feature in all three, and at least two of the titles refer directly to her.

Here they are, since you’re surely wondering; Jon Snow and Cersei Lannister are both mentioned twice, while the new Queen’s brothers, Tyrion and Jaime, get name-dropped once each:

Episode #61: “Dragonstone” (July 16)

“Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defense of the North. Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home.”

Episode #62: “Stormborn” (July 23)

“Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) receives an unexpected visitor. Jon (Kit Harington) faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros.”

Episode #63: “The Queen’s Justice” (July 30)

“Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) holds court. Cersei (Lena Headey) returns a gift. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes.”

Dragonstone is the original seat of House Targaryen, to which Dany is finally returning; Stormborn is a kind of nickname, owing to the fact that she was born as a storm raged over Dragonstone; and “The Queen’s Justice” appears to refer to her, as she’s the one holding court, though it could involve Cersei as well.

There’s more to the season than just the Mother of Dragons and her journey to sit the Iron Throne, of course. Here’s the synopsis for this latest go-round as a whole:

“Daenerys Targaryen has finally set sail for Westeros with her armies, dragons and new Hand of the Queen, Tyrion Lannister. Jon Snow has been named King in the North after defeating Ramsay Bolton in the Battle of the Bastards and returning Winterfell to House Stark. In King’s Landing, Cersei Lannister has seized the Iron Throne by incinerating the High Sparrow, his followers and her rivals in the Sept of Baelor. But as old alliances fracture and new ones emerge, an army of dead men marches on the Wall, threatening to end the game of thrones forever.”

