‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7: Jon Snow is Set to Meet Two Major Characters (SPOILERS)

Costume designer Michele Clapton confirmed two game-changing meetings involving Jon Snow are on the way in Season 7.

Plot details on “Game of Thrones” Season 7 are predictably tight-lipped, but two major spoilers have arrived courtesy of costume designer Michele Clapton. Seriously, do not continue reading this post if you don’t want to be spoiled. Last warning.

In a new interview with Uproxx, Clapton broke down some of the season’s biggest style changes and what they mean for the respective characters, and she let it slip that Jon Snow will be having two very important meetings with two very important Queens. Kit Harington’s Snow will be donning a very Ned Stark-inspired fur cape this season, but not when one highly-anticpated meeting occurs.

“We had a lot of discussions about, does the cape give him presence, or is it better to not have that presence? What are we trying to say?” Clapton said. “There are times when we removed it because we wanted him to be more vulnerable. Especially I think, when he saw Dany, and he went to see her for the first time in her chamber.”

So there you have it: Jon and Daenerys are officially meeting. It’s a plot development most fans have been expecting to take place this season, but this is the first time confirmation has been given. The second meeting is less expected and could bring some real dramatic fireworks to Season 7.

“When he went to see Cersei,” Clapton continues, “we put [the cape] on.”

Harington and Lena Heady are finally coming to face to face, and something tells us Cersei isn’t going to be so happy to see a Stark in Kings Landing. Jon Snow will most likely be heading south to find support in his forthcoming battle against the Night King, and we should probably expect Daenerys to be more open to the cause than Cersei.

“Game of Thrones” Season 7 begins this Sunday, July 16 on HBO.

