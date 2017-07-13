‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere Event Guards the Realm of Men From Spoilers

The star-studded HBO event included a live orchestra, HBO bannermen on the red carpet, and plenty of Jon Snow humor.

It’s not every day that one is asked to swear an oath, but at the Season 7 premiere event for “Game of Thrones,” Jon Snow himself swore in numerous Westerosi fans into the Night’s Watch.

“Lords, ladies, wildings, bastards, and CAA agents,” the voice of Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, addressed the audience at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday night. “We must swear our sacred oath: Night gathers, and now our watch begins. I shall take no photos, hold no phones, spread no rumors on social media. I am the shield that guards the realm of men from spoilers. I pledge my life and honor to tonight’s watch, for this night and all the nights to come… until Sunday.”

Naturally, Jon Snow couldn’t have the last word, and Rose Leslie, the voice of Jon’s wilding lover Ygritte, capped off the announcement with, “You know nothing, Jon Snow.”

The clever spoiler warning preceded the night’s main event, a screening of the Season 7 premiere. But before the episode got underway, series creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss had another treat in store.

Benioff explained that over six years ago, the first season of “Game of Thrones” had finished shooting, but they had yet to find a composer. Their music supervisor Evyen Klean had recommended Ramin Djawadi as the best in the business. Unfortunately, Djawadi was in such high demand that he was too busy for the HBO fantasy series and had to turn the offer down.

“We groveled and begged until he couldn’t take it any more and finally said yes,” explained co-creator Dan Weiss. “Now, the single-most recognizable part of the show may not be any character or creature or Kit Harington’s hair, but Ramin’s music. It’s impossible to overstate the importance of his score to this show. So here tonight at Disney Concert Hall, we all have the privilege of hearing one of the world’s greatest film composers and loveliest human beings conduct his own music. So without any further delay, we would like to introduce our friend, Ramin Djawadi and the ‘Game of Thrones’ orchestra.”

The orchestra played three numbers along to accompany “Game of Thrones” images on the screen. The numbers included the main titles theme song, “Light of the Seven” (which was heard over the stellar opening sequence in Season 6’s finale when Cersei sets the Sept of Baelor ablaze) and an additional number that included a choir.

It was an auditory treat that was the perfect appetizer for the main event, the Season 7 premiere screening itself. But since IndieWire took the sacred oath, we cannot reveal any spoilers about what we saw. Suffice it to say that men lived or died, dragons flew, and revenge was served cold.

Until Sunday, when the site’s full review of the premiere is up, check out photos from the red carpet and the premiere in the gallery above or just click here.

“Game of Thrones” premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

