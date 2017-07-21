‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Preview: Winter Is Here, and So Is Daenerys — Watch

The Mother of Dragons can no longer be ignored.

“I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms, and I will.” Take that as an official proclamation, as it’s spoken by the newly returned Daenerys Targaryen in a preview of what awaits us in “Game of Thrones” over the next several weeks. HBO released the new footage just now at Comic Con, and thanks to the magic of the internet, you can watch it even if you aren’t in San Diego. What a country!

From there we see Cersei Lannister and Jon Snow preparing for the imminent arrival of both Dany and the impressive army behind her; we also hear from Lyanna Mormont, who emerged last season as not only a fan favorite but one of the show’s best characters: “Winter is here, your grace.” Indeed, Lady Mormont.

There isn’t much in the way of spoilers or even significant plot details, but we do catch a glimpse Littlefinger attempting to poison Sansa’s mind as well as our first Melisandre sighting. Watch the preview below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.