Back to IndieWire

‘Game of Thrones’: Before the Premiere, Learn About the Show’s Science from Neil deGrasse Tyson — Listen

Unfortunately, it turns out that dragons aren't real.

1 hour ago

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Host Neil deGrasse Tyson in the Hall of the Universe at the American Museum of Natural History.  (photo credit: NG Studios/Katy Andres)

Neil deGrasse Tyson

NG Studios/Katy Andres

View Gallery
34 Photos

Listening to Neil deGrasse Tyson explain why the movies and TV shows you enjoy are scientifically accurate isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that he knows his stuff. As you count the hours, minutes and seconds until tonight’s season-seven premiere, consider whiling away some of that time by listening to the newest episode of “StarTalk Radio” — but only if you can handle the fact that dragons apparently aren’t real.

Read More‘Game of Thrones’: Five Theories on Who Will Win and How It All Ends

Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark, makes an appearance on the podcast alongside deGrasse Tyson, co-host Michael Ian Black, author Helen Keen and psychologist Travis Langley. Recorded live, the episode touches on everything from “flying, fire-breathing dragons to magic to what it takes to survive in the Middle Ages,” subjects that Hempstead Wright — whose Bran is not only a noted warg but the new Three-Eyed Raven — is uniquely qualified to speak on.

Read More‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7: All the Clues the Cast Could Tease Without Revealing Major Spoilers

The same can be said of Keen, who literally wrote “The Science of Game of Thrones.” Listen to the nearly hourlong episode here.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Television and tagged , ,


More From IndieWire

ad