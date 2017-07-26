‘Game of Thrones’: 5 Crazy Reasons Why The Hound Is the Prince Who Was Promised, Not Daenerys

Prophecies are tricky things, and this show is even trickier.

On “Game of Thrones,” The Prince Who Was Promised is a hero spoken of in prophecy who will be instrumental in saving the kingdom. Some believe this person is Azor Ahai, a legendary warrior who will be reborn. Here’s a look at the two prophecies from George R.R. Martin’s books:

Prophecy 1:

“There will come a day after a long summer when the stars bleed and the cold breath of darkness falls heavy on the world. In this dread hour a warrior shall draw from the fire a burning sword. And that sword shall be Lightbringer, the Red Sword of Heroes, and he who clasps it shall be Azor Ahai come again, and the darkness shall flee before him.”

Prophecy 2:

“When the red star bleeds and the darkness gathers, Azor Ahai shall be born again amidst smoke and salt to wake dragons out of stone.”

The most popular theory currently is that Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is the prophesied hero, especially now that it’s been revealed that the High Valyrian word for “prince” is not gender specific and therefore could refer to a “princess.” Daenerys has also been “reborn” through fire twice, and hatched three dragons from petrified eggs. The dragon bit is the one that swings the prophecy in her favor over, say, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who has only been resurrected once.

A far less popular choice for the identity of the Prince Who Was Promised is Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann), aka The Hound. But here are five crazy reason why he could be Azor Ahai reborn.

1. The Hound Has Been Reborn Twice

First, he was “reborn” in fire after his sadistic brother Gregor Clegane, aka The Mountain, held Sandor’s face against a burning brazier as punishment for an imagined slight. The Hound was never the same and carries both bodily and emotional scars.

Later, Arya (Maisie Williams) leaves The Hound dying of his wounds after he fell from a cliff while fighting Brienne (Gwendoline Christie). He should’ve been a goner, but two seasons later, The Hound is seen helping out Septon Ray (Ian McShane). Ever since that time, he’s become a far nicer and more thoughtful person. This redemption arc was particularly played out in the series premiere, in which he displays remorse and sympathy for two dead people whom he once had mistreated. This newfound conscience and humanity even surprises him, but he continues to try to do the right thing by them, and buries their bodies.

HBO

2. The Hound Knows How to Wield a Sword

As far as the show goes, Daenerys doesn’t fight using her own body but instead through strategy or her loyal warriors. In contrast, The Hound is one of the most skilled fighters in the country, and would easily be able to wield Lightbringer as long as he got over his fear of fire. That said, he’s changed so much already. Overcoming a phobia could be next, and speaking of fire…

3. He Sees Visions in Fire

A new development for the Hound is seeing images of the undead while staring into the flames. It makes sense that if one were to be Azor Ahai, this person would be touched by the Lord of Light and able to read his messages.

4. More Dragons Could Be Woken From Stone

Just because Dany got the last dragon eggs doesn’t mean those are the only source for dragons. The giant bones down beneath the Red Keep could be ripe for an army of skeletal dragons.

5. This Would Be an Appropriately Unexpected Twist

Melisandre (Carice van Houten) warns that interpreting prophecies could be dangerous and that she believes Daenerys has a “part to play,” along with Jon Snow. Perhaps that part to play is the ruler of Westeros, not its warrior. Besides, so many signs point to Daenerys at this point that it would be anticlimactic. She can’t have everything!

On a show in which some of the heroes die in horrible betrayals, having a former villain find redemption and become a long-awaited hero would be truly epic.

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

