‘Garden State’ with Wall-to-Wall Dave Matthews Band Is Pretty Hilarious — Watch

Among its many other questionable merits — introducing the most manic of all manic pixie dream girls, forcing us to contemplate the concept of Zach-Braff-as-auteur — “Garden State” is best remembered for its indie-heavy soundtrack. Braff won a Grammy for his feature-length playlist, which included the likes of Coldplay, Fro Frou and The Shins. Courtesy of actor/filmmaker Kentucker Audley, we now have an alternate version of “Garden State” to imagine: one in which Dave Matthews Band accounts for the entire soundtrack.

It began, like most great ideas, as a tweet. “Imagine how much better GARDEN STATE would have been with a 100% Dave Matthews Band soundtrack,” wrote Audley, and he didn’t stop there. Rather, he took the famous scene in which Natalie Portman’s character has Braff’s listen to her headphones, immediately forging the kind of connections that only music can, and changing it to an upbeat, frat-ready DMB tune.

“It’s good, I like it,” Braff says as he removes the headphones. Truer words have never been spoken.

The opening dream sequence, in which Braff signals just how detached his character is by appearing totally calm during a plane crash, gets the Dave Matthews treatment as well. Here it’s “Crash Into Me,” the most famous of all DMB ballads, and suddenly all is well. Watch all of Audley’s creations below.

okay last one. Crash Into Me reprise. pic.twitter.com/DjqPGqk9LU — Kentucker Audley (@KentuckerAudley) July 14, 2017

