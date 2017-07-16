Stephen King, Guillermo del Toro, Jordan Peele and More React to George Romero’s Death: ‘The Loss Is So Enormous’

The "Night of the Living Dead" auteur influenced several generations of filmmakers.

George Romero’s passing has left an especially deep void in the world of film. One of the most influential horror filmmakers of all time, the “Night of the Living Dead,” “Martin” and “The Crazies” director appears to have been beloved by everybody who knew him, worked with him or simply grew up watching “Dawn of the Dead” on repeat.

The likes of Stephen King, Jordan Peele and Eli Roth have all taken to social media to memorialize Romero:

Romero started it. pic.twitter.com/i4dnxi8EFV — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) July 16, 2017 Sad to hear my favorite collaborator–and good old friend–George Romero has died. George, there will never be another like you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 16, 2017 Romero has passed away. Hard to find words right now. The loss is so enormous. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 16, 2017 Bad news is George Romero died. Good news is he probably won’t stay dead for long. — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) July 16, 2017 R.I.P. George Romero. A true legend. Started a new genre on his own. Who else can claim that? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 16, 2017 George Romero was an icon who created a cinematic universe of loosely affiliated sequels forty years before that was a thing

RIP to a genius — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) July 16, 2017

George Romero’s “Night Of The Living Dead” was one of the six midnight movies that changed the world. Hope to see you again. As the undead. pic.twitter.com/oQVL90fizu — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) July 16, 2017 Just heard the news about George Romero. Hard to quantify how much he inspired me & what he did for cinema. Condolences to his family. ❤️ — Eli Roth (@eliroth) July 16, 2017 My first ever movie job: I was an art department intern on DAY OF THE DEAD. I made zombie vomit for Bub.

RIP George Romero, one-of-a-kind pic.twitter.com/18Vz6w5tEt — greg mottola (@gregmottola) July 16, 2017 DAWN OF THE DEAD is one of the greatest films in the history of cinema. We were so much richer for having Romero in our lives. pic.twitter.com/P9JKGGQ0uM — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) July 16, 2017 RIP #GeorgeRomero. You made me want to make movies, and helped me to find meaning in monsters. Thank you. I love you. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 16, 2017 RIP George Romero

He gave us an award at Trieste in 2011. So kind and generous. One of the highlights of my life 😪 pic.twitter.com/My26cE1t2p — Jim Mickle (@Mickle_Jim) July 16, 2017

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.