Back to IndieWire

Stephen King, Guillermo del Toro, Jordan Peele and More React to George Romero’s Death: ‘The Loss Is So Enormous’

The "Night of the Living Dead" auteur influenced several generations of filmmakers.

3 hours ago

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Gibson/Universal/Kob/REX/Shutterstock (5885384s)John Leguizamo, George A. RomeroLand Of The Dead - 2005Director: George A. RomeroUniversal StudiosUSAOn/Off SetAction/AdventureLe Territoire des morts

Universal/Kob/REX/Shutterstock

View Gallery
16 Photos

George Romero’s passing has left an especially deep void in the world of film. One of the most influential horror filmmakers of all time, the “Night of the Living Dead,” “Martin” and “The Crazies” director appears to have been beloved by everybody who knew him, worked with him or simply grew up watching “Dawn of the Dead” on repeat.

Read MoreGeorge Romero, Horror Icon and ‘Night of the Living Dead’ Director, Dies at 77

The likes of Stephen King, Jordan Peele and Eli Roth have all taken to social media to memorialize Romero:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged ,


More From IndieWire

ad